TOPHOTELPROJECTS: The Top 10 Hospitality Cities in Europe Right Now

Europe is one of the greatest and most time-tested tourism markets in the world, and while it is not at the forefront of the hospitality industry right now, the continents fortunes are always steady and unlikely to fade or show a major fluctuation in any noteworthy way.

Simply put, of all the continents in the world, Europe is one that hotel owners and operators can most depend on, even if the competition there is a bit fiercer than it is in some of the world's newer, emerging markets. With that in mind, let's take a look at the top 10 hospitality markets for hotel growth in Europe right now according to the TOPHOTELPROJECTS database.



London - 72 projects and 14,116 rooms



Although not nearly as red hot as the Dubai market in the middle east, London is undergoing one of the largest and most sustained pipelined booms of any hospitality market on the planet. In fact, tourism is thriving so much so in London, that space to build hotels is at a premium and some innovative concepts (such as building downward beneath the ground) are starting to take hold. It will be interesting to see what sort of other creative solutions or concepts being to take hold as the United Kingdom's largest city continues adding hotels to its hospitality offerings.



Paris - 27 projects and 4,980 rooms



Aside from New York City in the United States, no city on the planet has the sort of tourism cachet that one finds in Paris, a romantic city filled with landmarks, art and amazing vistas. So, it really comes as no surprise that Paris would be second on the list of most active pipelines in all of Europe.



Moscow - 26 projects and 7,264 rooms



A case could be made to install Moscow as second on the list, as with 7,264 rooms it has considerably more rooms in its pipeline than the preceding entry on the list, which is Paris 4,980 rooms. Paris, however, has managed to edge Moscow by a single project. So, perhaps a caveat should be added here that this ranking is likely to change at any time.



Munich - 26 projects and 5,188 rooms



Munich is one of four German cities on the list, which makes Germany likely the most active overall country, even if its hospitality growth is spread out a bit among its many increasingly popular cities.



Hamburg - 20 projects and 4,966 rooms



Hamburg is the next German entry on the list, falling just below Munich.



And then outside of the top five we have the following cities:



Dublin - 18 projects and 3,184 rooms

Berlin - 17 projects and 4,567 rooms

Frankfurt am Main - 17 projects and 3,988 rooms

Istanbul - 15 projects and 2,621 rooms

Manchester - 14 projects and 1,975 rooms

Projects under construction



Among others, the following projects are currently under construction in Europe:



Great Scotland Yard Hotel



Conversion of the historic police HQ Great Scotland Yard into a five-star luxury hotel



Sackville House Hotel



Redevelopment of a 1970's 4-storey office block in Dublin City Centre



NHOW Amsterdam RAI



The four-star nhow Amsterdam RAI will be the largest hotel in the Benelux.