Ganapati plc - Trading Update

1 December 2017

Ganapati Plc

("Ganapati' or "the Company')

Trading Update

The Directors wish to inform shareholders of the following commercial development:

Ganapati is pleased to announce that its subsidiary company Ganapati (Malta) Limited has signed an agreement for the supply of gaming software with a leading operator, Bethard Group Limited ("Bethard'). Initially this will involve the supplying of eight games to Bethard and, thereafter, one further game each month for the foreseeable future.

Bethard is incorporated in Malta (company number C69565) and its principal place of business is at Paceville Avenue, 6, St Julians, Malta.

The Directors believe that this contract represents a significant development as it negotiates with online casino operators and expects to announce further contractual wins in due course.

