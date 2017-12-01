

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Automaker General Motors Co. (GM) reported that total U.S. vehicle sales for the month of November 2017 declined 2.9 percent to 245,387 units from 252,644 units in the prior year.



Retail sales for Chevrolet were up 2 percent year over year, while the retail industry is expected to be up about 1 percent. It was Chevrolet's best retail November performance since 2004.



'More vehicles are sold in December than any other month and we are very well positioned because we have momentum in so many segments, but especially in crossovers,' said Kurt McNeil, U.S. vice president of Sales Operations. 'When we close the books on 2017, GM will show very healthy inventory levels, significantly lower daily rental sales for the third year in row, and the best year in our history for crossover deliveries by far.'



'U.S. economic growth has stepped up and we expect the momentum will carry over to 2018,' added GM Chief Economist Mustafa Mohatarem. 'Employment continues to grow at a solid pace, wage growth will accelerate and consumer confidence just hit a 17-year high, so industry sales should remain strong.'



