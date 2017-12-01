TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/17 -- Christopher Keeley, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Inukshuk Capital Management ("ICM"), is pleased to announce that Patrick Keeley has joined the company as President, effective December 1, 2017. As President, Patrick will serve on the management committee and will be actively involved in business development and client portfolio management activities.

Patrick's career in the investment industry has spanned 25 years. He most recently served as a Managing Director, Client Wealth Management and was a registered Portfolio Manager and member of the firm's asset mix team at Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. Prior to joining Gluskin Sheff, he held various positions within the RBC Financial Group, including co-president of RBC Phillips Hager & North Investment Counsel Inc. Prior thereto, Patrick held senior positions at both Bank of Montreal (Toronto and Chicago) and Charles Schwab Canada.

Patrick was named one of Canada's Top 40 Under 40 in 2006 and, is an active member of the Young Presidents' Organization (YPO) and a director of Polar Bears International. He previously served as a director of the Canadian Stage Company and as a member of the advisory board of the Simon Fraser University Global Asset and Wealth Management MBA Program. Patrick is also a Honourary Chair of the Road Hockey to Conquer Cancer which has been benefiting the Princess Margaret hospital since 2011.

"Patrick's wealth of experience and industry knowledge will provide exceptional leadership to the ICM team. I'm confident that Patrick will make an immediate, positive impact in our quest to provide low cost professional portfolio management solutions for institutional and high net worth clients, seeking both traditional and absolute return strategy mandates", commented Christopher Keeley, ICM Founder and Chief Investment Officer.

About Inukshuk Capital Management

Founded in 2011, Inukshuk Capital Management is a portfolio management company that offers comprehensive, transparent and low cost wealth management services to institutional and high net worth investors. Included in ICM's product and service offerings is the Inukshuk Opportunities Fund LP, a systematic, multi asset class, long/short global absolute return fund available to institutional and accredited investors.

Inukshuk Capital Management inc. is incorporated under the laws of Canada and is registered as an investment fund manager, portfolio manager and exempt market dealer.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the Fund described herein. Securities of the Fund will only be offered in those jurisdictions, and to those persons, where, and to whom, they may be lawfully offered for sale.

