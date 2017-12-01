The "Mobile SoC Market: By Technology (20nm Chips, 14nm Chips, 10nm Chips and Others); By Component (Microprocessor, Memory, Display and Industrial); By Utilization (Dual Core, Quad Core and Octa Core) By Geography Forecast (2017-2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Mobile phones are becoming important part of our daily life. With technological advancement and significant changes in the processor architecture have resulted in transforming the typical mobile phones to modern smart phones. Enhanced mobile processor design over past years is largely affected by performance, and low-power operation.

In SoC based designs for mobile phones, system tasks are managed by integrating microcontrollers, dedicated ASIC's, or DSP's in one single chip. Multicore SoC technology has been emerged to deliver high performance and low power designs. Smartphones are basically smaller computers that consist of almost same components as in desktops and laptops to offer excellent features such as music and video playing, 3D gaming, advanced wireless features and many more.

Mobile SoC market is comprehended by technology, component and utilization. By technology the market is further segmented into 20nm chips, 14nm chips, 10nm chips and others. Based on component the market is categorized into microprocessor/MCU, memory, display, sensors, audio and video decoders, timers and others. By utilization the market is further segmented into dual core, quad core and octa core.

Increase in adoption of the IoT (Internet of Things) technology across different sectors and the vast advancements in the field of networking services have helped in broadening the scope and use of SoC in mobiles. Rise in growth of mobile phones and tablets has led to changes throughout the semiconductor and automated test equipment industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Mobile SoC Market Overview

2. Mobile SoC Market Executive Summary

3. Mobile SoC Market Landscape

4. Mobile SoC Market Forces

5. Mobile SoC Market Strategic Analysis

6. Mobile SoC Market By Technology

7. Mobile SoC Market By Component

8. Mobile SoC Market By Utilization

9. Mobile SoC Market By Geography

10. Mobile SoC Market Entropy

11. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials, SWOT Analysis, Developments, Product Portfolio)

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Samsung Group

MediaTek Inc.

Spreadtrum Communications, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Xiaomi Inc.

