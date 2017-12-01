Runtime Application Self-Protection Market Worth 294.7 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, December 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new research report"Runtime Application Self-Protection Market by Solution (Web Applications, Mobile Applications, Others (Packaged Software, Embedded Software, Hosted Software)), Service, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market size is expected to grow from USD 294.7 Million in 2017 to USD 1,240.1 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 33.3%.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 71 Market Data Tables and 36 Figures spread through 132 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Runtime Application Self-Protection Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/runtime-application-self-protection-market-263297832.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The growing adoption of technologically advanced solutions has introduced many security threats associated with enterprise applications. As there is a rise in sophisticated cyber threats for critical information theft, the RASP market is expected to gain traction over the next 5 years.

Services segment is expected to play a key role in the RASP market

The services segment is expected to play a key role in changing the RASP market landscape and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. RASP solutions and services provide robust security to organizations' critical applications. Additionally, they help organizations to meet Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX), North American Electric Reliability Corporation Critical Infrastructure Protection (NERC CIP), Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA), and other regulatory compliances.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=263297832

Cloud-based deployment is expected to be the fastest-growing deployment mode



In the RASP market, the cloud is expected to be the fastest-growing deployment mode, as it benefits organizations with increased scalability, speed, 24/7 services, and enhanced management capabilities. Cloud-based RASP solutions are available according to the customer's demand, wherein customers can start or stop any service, at will.

North America is expected to have the largest market size in the RASP market



Due to the presence of a large number of RASP vendors, North America is expected to have the largest market size in the RASP market; whereas, Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Factors, such as growing need to protect critical applications and data in organization, non-involvement of security professional during SDLC, and stringent regulatory compliances, are driving the adoption of RASP solutions. Furthermore, the market in developing regions, such as the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America is expected to grow due to the increasing usage of mobility, cloud computing, expanding retail and banking sectors, and regulatory compliances.

Make an Enquiry @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=263297832

Major vendors in the RASP market include Arxan Technologies, Inc. (US), Contrast Security, Inc. (US), Micro Focus International plc (UK), Signal Sciences Corporation (US), VASCO Data Security International, Inc. (US), Veracode, Inc. (US), IMMUN.IO Inc. (Canada), Pradeo Security Systems (France), Prevoty, Inc. (US), and Waratek Ltd. (Ireland). The market also includes various key innovators such as Promon (Norway), RunSafe Security (US), and GuardSquare NV (Belgium).

Browse Related Reports



Application Security Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Solution (Web Application Security, Mobile Application Security), Testing Type (SAST, DAST, IAST), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/application-security-market-110170194.html

Mobile Application Security Market by Solution (Antivirus & Antitheft, Data Recovery and Others), Deployment Type (Cloud & On Premise), User Type, Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare & Others) and by Region - Global Forecast to 2020 https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/mobile-application-security-market-133501179.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/telecom-it

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets