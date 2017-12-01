MESSRING Builds "Crash Test Facility of the Year"

MUNICH, December 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Another achievement for MESSRING, the world's leading manufacturer of crash test facilities and their components - the company has announced that a crash test facility built by MESSRING and developed in cooperation with Mercedes-Benz has received the prestigious title of "Crash Test Facility of the Year". An international jury of experts under the special direction of the English trade publisher UKi selected the recently opened Mercedes-Benz Technology Center for Vehicle Safety (TFS) as the world's most important development for the year 2017. "The facility is absolutely groundbreaking among passive vehicle safety testing systems and furthermore, makes entirely new test configurations possible, for example automated driving maneuvers with a subsequent collision, or new configurations like car-to-car oblique testing," said the experts in their statement.

MESSRING played a critical role in planning and installing the system and as such, continues an unparalleled streak of success - the TFS is the sixth facility developed by the company from the Upper Bavarian city of Krailling that has been named "Crash Test Facility of the Year". "This is a wonderful acknowledgment of our entire team's hard work and one-of-a-kind expertise," said Dierk Arp, CEO of MESSRING. "We would like to sincerely thank our client Mercedes-Benz for the extremely challenging task and the outstanding collaboration during the four years that we worked together planning and implementing the facility."

With a total size of 55,000 square meters, the TFS is one of the largest and currently the most innovative crash testing center in the world. Up to 900 general tests and 1,700 sled tests can be carried out here per year. Creating this unique infrastructure required a great deal of development work by MESSRING. The TFS is the world's first facility that's controlled using a digital, fiber optic switching and trigger system, named M=SYNC. M=SYNC was developed by MESSRING specifically for this highly complex facility. The system ensures that information and commands can be continuously shared at an extremely high frequency throughout the entire facility, from the central control station to the subsystems and many hundreds of peripherals. Thanks to M= SYNC, up to four crash areas can be operated at the same time and independently of each other without errors and with the utmost precision despite enormous distances in some cases. In addition, the jury was impressed by the facility's countless innovative details, such as a mobile crash block designed by MESSRING. The block, which weighs over 100 tons, is laser-operated and can be freely moved throughout the more than 8,000-square-meter hall. Each of its four sides is equipped with different barriers, for instance for pole, small overlap, and offset tests.

The English publishing company UKi has presented the coveted award annually since 2006 to honor outstanding projects and innovations in the automotive industry. The independent jury is composed of automotive experts and experienced industry journalists from different media outlets in the automotive and safety testing industry.



About MESSRING

MESSRING in Krailling, close to Munich is the world's leading manufacturer of crash test systems and components. The mid-size company designs and builds turnkey test systems for customers in all relevant markets and on nearly all continents. To date, MESSRING has implemented more than 100 large crash test systems for automotive OEMs, automotive suppliers, governmental authorities and insurance companies - more than any other company. In the process, the global market leader continues to astonish the industry time and again with innovative advances and revolutionary new solutions, whether in system design, the actual measurement equipment, or in documentation and recording of individual tests.

