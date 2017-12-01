The global automotive actuators market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171201005184/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive actuators market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global automotive actuators market segmentation by application and end-user

Technavio's report on the global automotive actuators market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by application, including body control, interior, and exterior, engine, and chassis. In 2016, the body control, interior, and exterior segment dominated the global automotive actuators market and accounted for a share of more than 71%.

Based on vehicle type, the global automotive actuators market has been segmented into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. In 2016, the global automotive actuators market was dominated by the passenger car segment that occupied around 59% of the total market share.

"The demand for luxury passenger cars has been growing in all the markets. Luxury passenger cars are equipped with more safety systems. The demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and those equipped with advanced autonomous systems is also increasing. Such vehicles require more electric actuators. Thus, the increase in the demand for such cars is promoting the growth of the global automotive passenger car actuators market," says Amey Vikram, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics research.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Global automotive actuators market: competitive vendor landscape

The global automotive actuators market is moderately competitive owing to the limited number of well-established vendors. The key vendors in the market are growing their customer base and increasing investments in R&D. The competitive environment in the market should intensify with advances in technology and government regulations. Most of the advances in the market are due to the increase in the sales of mid and full-size passenger cars. The OEMs are increasingly equipping compact cars with VVT system and cruise control to increase their output and fuel efficiency. The major vendors of automotive actuators are Bosch, Continental, Delphi Automotive, DENSO, and Mitsubishi Electric. All these vendors are providing different types of actuators. For instance, Bosch provides mechanical-pneumatic actuators, electric-pneumatic actuators, and electric actuators.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs)

Increased use of electronic content in vehicles

Market challenges:

Rising cost pressure on automotive OEMs

OEMs investing in car-hailing and sharing services

Market trends:

High-performance plasma actuators that improve fuel efficiency

Electric throttle actuators that increase efficiency and user comfort

Get a sample copy of the global automotive actuators market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing automotive electronics research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171201005184/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com