Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from December 6, 2017. The loan will be registered at STO Retail Bonds.



Swedish Treasury bill 1806 ------------------------------- Expiration date: June 20, 2018 ------------------------------- Last trading day: June 18, 2018 ------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010636894 ------------------------------- Short name: SSV 1806 RTL ------------------------------- Trading code: SSV_1806_RTL -------------------------------



