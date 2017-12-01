Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from December 4, 2017. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds.



Swedish Treasury bill 1806 ------------------------------ Expiration date: June 20, 2018 ------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0010636894 ------------------------------ Short name: RGKT 1806 ------------------------------ Trading code: RGKT_1806 ------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Karin Ydén, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.