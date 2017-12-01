Reports from the company's bankruptcy filings indicate conversations with multiple companies that could potentially acquire the bankrupt cell and module maker.

If you wanted to boost the value of U.S. cell and module manufacturing assets, filing a major trade case to impose heavy tariffs and minimum prices on imported solar products would be a good way to do it.

And according to documents filed as part of Suniva's bankruptcy court proceedings, consultants working for the bankrupt solar cell and module maker are in conversations with companies who are looking to buy Suniva.

A November 27 ...

