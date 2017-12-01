DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Kevin Parry 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of12.5 penceeach



GB0009457366 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £5.562 8,891 £5.575 4,847 £5.558 4,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price

17,738

£98,705.76 e) Date of the transaction 1 December 2017 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of officer responsible for making notification:

Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904