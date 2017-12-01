As from December 5, 2017, subscription rights issued by Impact Coatings AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until December 15, 2017.



Instrument: Subscription rights -------------------------------------- Short name: IMPC TR -------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 -------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010636282 -------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 146771 -------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 -------------------------------------- Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 -------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE --------------------------------------



As from December 5, 2017, paid subscription shares issued by Impact Coatings AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------ Short name: IMPC BTA ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0010636290 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 146772 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Remium Nordic AB. For further information, please call Remium Nordic AB on +46-8-454 32 00.