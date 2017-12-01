

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump is continuing the humanitarian gesture of donating his salary for the third quarter in a row. The billionaire President's s Q3 salary will go to the Department of Health and Human Services (HSS) to help combat the opioid epidemic.



That means an amount of $100,000, quarter of the President's annual salary, will be paid to the account of HSS.



Trump had vowed to donate his entire salary while he is in office on a quarterly basis.



He donated his first-quarter salary to fund restoration projects at the Antietam National Battlefield. In the second quarter, his donation was to the Department of Education so they could host science, technology, engineering, and math camps for children.



HHS Acting Secretary Eric Hargan said Trump has chosen to donate his third quarter salary to the planning and design of a large-scale public awareness campaign about the dangers of opioid addiction.



At a White House news conference with Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, Hargan said the President's decision to donate his salary to help fight America's devastating opioid crisis is 'a tribute to his compassion, to his patriotism, and a sense of duty to the American people'.



In a speech in October calling for HHS to declare an unprecedented nationwide public health emergency regarding the crisis, Trump had shared the story about how he lost his brother to alcoholism.



It is estimated that more than 175 Americans die every day due to drug overdoses.



