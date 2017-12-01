ROS Retail Outlet Shopping Celebrated the Grand Opening of the Designer Outlet Algarve

VIENNA, December 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ROS Retail Outlet Shopping, a leading European outlet operator, headquartered in Vienna, successfully opened the first phase of the Designer Outlet Algarve in Loulé, Portugal. The Designer Outlet Algarve hosts more than 50 fashion and lifestyle brands on a gross lettable area of 13,000 square meters and is the biggest outlet in the south of Portugal. Furthermore it is the first outlet village in direct conjunction to an IKEA store, MAR Shopping Centre and a leisure area.

Unique outlet village concept in the European outlet market

"This is an important moment for ROS Retail Outlet Shopping. With the opening of the Designer Outlet Algarve we set a new standard in the international outlet market and the feedback of our brand partners and sales figures in the first week are over our expectations. Special thanks to our investors IKEA Centres and the Mutschler Outlet Holding AG, which entrusted the Designer Outlet Algarve and coming Designer Outlet Croatia to us," says Thomas Reichenauer, Founder and Managing Director, ROS Retail Outlet Shopping.

Grand Opening with Portuguese celebrities Cláudia Vieira, Jessica Athaíde, Diogo Amaral and many more

TV star and moderator Cláudia Vieira was the host of the Grand Opening on the 23rd of November. Further Portugese celebrities like Jessica Athaíde, Diogo Amaral, Sara Salgado, Vanessa Martins, Andreia Rodrigues, Andreia Dinis, Joana Duarte and Diogo Dias joined the opening, went shopping and took a tour around the new premium outlet village, which is inspired from typical Algarvian architecture.

Occupancy rate of 75% by spring 2018

At the Designer Outlet Algarve visitors can enjoy exclusive discounts ofsports brands like Adidas, Puma, Ericeira and fashion brands like Bimba y Lola, Purification Garcia, Lacoste, Lion of Porches, Cortefiel, Springfield, United Colours of Benetton, Desigual, Decenio, Ana Sousa and Pepe Jeans. Beauty brands The Body Shop, Perfumes & Companhia, Douglas as well as shoes&accessories brands Festina, Sunglass Hut, Multiopticas, Rockport, Seaside and Samsonite, align with home and lifestyle brands Vista Alegre, Lameirinho, Textura and Home&Cook in presenting their range at unique prices. Calzedonia, Intimissimi and Triumph complete the scope of shops and add the underwear section.

"More brands are already confirmed. Guess and Timberland will open until Christmas. CK Jeans, CK Underwear, Sacoor, Sacoor One and Geox, will open until spring 2018. In total we will have then 45 shops, which is similar to an occupancy rate of 75%," adds Gerhard Graf, Founder & Managing Director.

ROS Retail Outlet Shopping gains more market share in the European outlet market

ROS Retail Outlet Shopping has established itself during the last six years from a newcomer to a strong player in the European outlet operator market with locations in Germany, Poland, Hungary, Italy and Portugal. The Viennese company managed by Thomas Reichenauer and Gerhard Graf is this year's rising star in the European outlet operator market. Already in June 2017 ROS had a market share of 3.2% in relation to the operational outlet area in Europe and was ranked 8th. With the opening of the Designer Outlet Algarve and the coming Designer Outlet Croatia in spring 2018 the upward trend for ROS Retail Outlet Shopping will make further progress. In addition to the currently operating outlet retail area of '‹'‹more than 100,000 square meters, ROS Retail Outlet Shopping also plans further centre extensions and new developments of more than 100,000 square meters outlet retail space by 2019. The new project developments include the Designer Outlet Zaragoza, City Outlets Paris, City Outlet Wuppertal and Fashion Outlet Kraków as well as the centre extensions of the Designer Outlet Warszawa, Gdansk and Sosnowiec.

