The "Bunker Fuel Global Market Outlook (2017-2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Bunker Fuel Market is expected to grow from $98,111.00 million in 2016 to reach $147,008.89 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 5.9%.

Growing demand in oil gas sector for offshore exploration and extraction activities, raise in ocean-borne field and increasing support from government are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, policies like fuel reduction and replacement of fuel by LNG are the major factors restricting the market size.

Based on the end user, container vessels segment is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period as the container vessels require less manpower than carg-vessels. The European region is witnessing high growth rate due to existence of busiest trade routes and choke points in the region.

Some of the key players in Global Bunker Fuel Market include Royal Dutch Shell Plc, KPI Bridge Oil A/S, Gazpromneft Marine Bunker LLC, GAC Bunker Fuels Ltd, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Chemoil Energy Limited, Bunker Holding A/S, BP PLC, Bomin Bunker Oil Corp, Aegean Marine Petroleum Network, Inc., Lukoil-Bunker LLC and World Fuel Services Corporation.

End Users Covered:

Oil Tanker

General Cargo

Gas Tanker

Fishing

Container

Chemical Tanker

Bulk Carrier

Other End Users

Types Covered:

Residual Fuel Oil

Distillate Fuel

Fuel Grades Covered:

Marine Diesel Oil (or) Marine Gas Oil(MDO/MGO)

Intermediate Fuel Oil (IFO) 180

Intermediate Fuel Oil (IFO) 380

Intermediate Fuel Oil (IFO) 500

Intermediate Fuel Oil (IFO) 700

Low Sulfur (LS) 380

Low Sulfur (LS) 180

Commercial distributors Covered:

Small Independent

large Independent

Major Oil Companies

