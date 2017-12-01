The "Bunker Fuel Global Market Outlook (2017-2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Bunker Fuel Market is expected to grow from $98,111.00 million in 2016 to reach $147,008.89 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 5.9%.
Growing demand in oil gas sector for offshore exploration and extraction activities, raise in ocean-borne field and increasing support from government are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, policies like fuel reduction and replacement of fuel by LNG are the major factors restricting the market size.
Based on the end user, container vessels segment is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period as the container vessels require less manpower than carg-vessels. The European region is witnessing high growth rate due to existence of busiest trade routes and choke points in the region.
Some of the key players in Global Bunker Fuel Market include Royal Dutch Shell Plc, KPI Bridge Oil A/S, Gazpromneft Marine Bunker LLC, GAC Bunker Fuels Ltd, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Chemoil Energy Limited, Bunker Holding A/S, BP PLC, Bomin Bunker Oil Corp, Aegean Marine Petroleum Network, Inc., Lukoil-Bunker LLC and World Fuel Services Corporation.
End Users Covered:
- Oil Tanker
- General Cargo
- Gas Tanker
- Fishing
- Container
- Chemical Tanker
- Bulk Carrier
- Other End Users
Types Covered:
- Residual Fuel Oil
- Distillate Fuel
Fuel Grades Covered:
- Marine Diesel Oil (or) Marine Gas Oil(MDO/MGO)
- Intermediate Fuel Oil (IFO) 180
- Intermediate Fuel Oil (IFO) 380
- Intermediate Fuel Oil (IFO) 500
- Intermediate Fuel Oil (IFO) 700
- Low Sulfur (LS) 380
- Low Sulfur (LS) 180
Commercial distributors Covered:
- Small Independent
- large Independent
- Major Oil Companies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bvlswk/bunker_fuel.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171201005429/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Oil, Fossil Fuels