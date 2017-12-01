Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2017) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) is pleased to announce that its board of directors has declared a dividend for the month of December 2017 of $0.073333 per common share, to be paid January 12, 2018 to shareholders of record December 29, 2017. In addition, Atrium will pay a special dividend on February 28, 2018 to shareholders of record December 29, 2017. The amount of the special dividend will be determined when Atrium announces its 2017 results on February 8, 2018.

For the convenience of shareholders, following are the expected dates that financial results will be released by the company during 2018: Q4 (year-end) 2017 on February 8, 2018, Q1 2018 on April 25, 2018, Q2 on July 26, 2018, and Q3 on October 25, 2018. Results are released at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, and a conference call for investors is normally scheduled for the following day.

Shareholders are reminded that Atrium offers a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) that allows them to automatically reinvest their dividends in new shares of Atrium at a 2% discount from market price. This provides shareholders with an easy way to realize the benefits of compound growth of their investment in Atrium. Shareholders can enroll in the DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender™

Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters.

Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Income Tax Act, so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are taxed as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder.

For further information about Atrium, please refer to regulatory filings available at www.sedar.com or investor information on Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Robert G. Goodall

President and Chief Executive Officer

Jeffrey D. Sherman

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 867-1053

info@atriummic.com

www.atriummic.com