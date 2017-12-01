The latest market research report by Technavio on global automotive continuously variable transmission (CVT) system marketpredicts a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2017-2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171201005178/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive continuously variable transmission system market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global automotive continuously variable transmission system market by vehicle type (entry-level vehicles, mid-level vehicles, and luxury vehicles) and by geography (APAC, the Americas, and EMEA). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global automotive continuously variable transmission system market, according to Technavio automotive researchers:

Rise in demand for automatic transmission systems: a major market driver

The entry-level vehicles segment led the global automotive CVT system market with a share of more than 50% in 2016.

In 2016, APAC led the global automotive continuously variable transmission system market with a share of more than 52%

Aisin Seiki, JATCO, Punch Powertrain, and IAV Automotive Engineering are the leading players in the market

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Rise in demand for automatic transmission systems: a major market driver

Rise in demand for automatic transmission systems is one of the major factors driving the global automotive continuously variable transmission system market. The increasing demand for more comfort and safety is responsible for driving the technological shift from manual to automatic transmission (ATs) across the globe. An AT system is usually safer and more comfortable apart from being economical and resource-friendly. This system also offers a better driving experience. AT comes very handy in stop-and-go traffic as the driver no longer must operate the clutch.

According to Ganesh Subramanian, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on automotive components, "The transmission control unit that is the brain of the CVT system, eliminates the need to press the clutch each time. Functions such as the automated parking assistant, further help in simplifying everyday life. AT vehicle consumes less fuel as compared to conventional vehicles with a manual transmission as the transmission is smoother. This leads to reduced CO2 emissions from automatic transmission vehicles against manual transmission vehicles."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global automotive continuously variable transmission system market by entry-level vehicles: largest segment by vehicle type

According to Technavio researchers, the entry-level segment led the global automotive CVT system market with a share of more than 50% in 2016. The high domination of CVT system by the entry-level passenger vehicle segment is primarily due to the high penetration rate and demand for entry-level vehicles, particularly in APAC. The entry-level vehicles segment is more popular in APAC as countries such as India and China contribute to the maximum share in the global CVT system market. These vehicles are preferred because they are more viable in the worsening traffic conditions. They reduce the fatigue level of the driver considerably during bumper to bumper movement and are cost-effective due to the low purchase price.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global automotive CVT market is concentrated as it is occupied by a few top vendors. The market is characterized by the presence of well-diversified international and regional players. But, the international players occupy a major share of the market as they are increasing their presence in several regions. Key vendors in the market are currently expanding their customer base and increasing their investments in R&D. The competitive environment in the market should intensify with the advances in technology and government regulations. OEMs are expected to get into long-term collaborations with the vendors as the quality and design of the materials used, which are unique to each vendor, are crucial factors in managing the cost.

Get a sample copy of the global automotive continuously variable transmission system market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing automotive components research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171201005178/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com