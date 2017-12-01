At the request of Tempest Security AB, 556936-8524, Tempest Security AB's shares will be traded on First North as from December 6, 2017.



The company has 5,467,500 shares as per today's date.



Short name: TSEC --------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 7,267,500 --------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010469221 --------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 146774 --------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4000000 --------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556936-8524 --------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 --------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities --------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE --------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name --------------------------------- 2000 Industrials --------------------------------- 2700 Industrial Goods & Services ---------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Arctic Securities AS, filial Sverige. For further information, please call Arctic Securities AS, filial Sverige on +46 (0) 8 4468 60 88.