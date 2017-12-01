Sveriges Riksbank



Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2017-12-07



Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2022-06-01 1054 SE0003784461 3.50 % 375 +/- 250 2028-05-12 1060 SE0009496367 0.75 % 500 +/- 250



Settlement date 2017-12-11



Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on DEC 7, 2017



Highest permitted bid volume: 375 SEK million in issue SGB 1054 and 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1060



Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million



Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank



RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CET)



ON DEC 7, 2017.



For more information, please contact:



Trading desk at the Riksbank



+ 46 8 696 6970



General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se