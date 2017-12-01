MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/17 -- Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc. ("DST" or the "Corporation") (CSE: DST)(CSE: DST.CN)(CSNX: DST) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") for the construction and operation of an onsite Industrial Scale Plant using a DST's proprietary arsenic stabilization technology (the "DST Technology").

The plant, to be funded by the customer, will be constructed in Thetford Mines and delivered to the customer's metal processing facility (the "Facility") in 2018 where it will begin a 12-month operation period. The plant will have a design capacity of 8 tonnes per day of glass which will contain up to 20% arsenic.

The objective of the Agreement is to confirm, at the industrial scale, the amenability of the DST Technology for the treatment of flue dusts produced by the Facility. Following the 12-month operation campaign, a study will be performed to evaluate the technical and economic implications of a full-scale DST arsenic vitrification plant to be located at the Facility.

This Agreement is another major milestone in DST's efforts to confirm the viability of the arsenic stabilization technology on an industrial scale. DST will continue to advance discussions with customers and strategic partners towards developing the feasibility criteria for the commercial implementation of the DST process.

DST's process uses lower cost inputs to economically produce a more stable product than current industrial practices. Innovative options to stabilize arsenic is becoming an attractive technique to segregate the arsenic and is applicable for deposits or concentrates considered to contain arsenic concentrations to high to be exploited using conventional approaches. The resulting glass is non-toxic and meets or exceeds the United States Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) toxicity characterization leaching procedure (TCLP, Method 1311).

About Dundee Sustainable Technologies, a company controlled by Dundee Corporation

The Corporation is engaged in the development and commercialization of environment-friendly technologies for the treatment of materials in the mining industry. Through the development of patented, proprietary processes, DST extracts precious and base metals from mineralized material, concentrates and tailings, while stabilizing contaminants such as arsenic, which could not otherwise be extracted or stabilized with conventional processes because of metallurgical issues or environmental considerations.

DST has filed, published and was granted patents for these processes in several countries.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements that address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Corporation's control. These factors include: general market and industry conditions, risks related to continuous operations and to commercialization of new technologies and other risks disclosed in the Corporation's filings with Canadian Securities Regulators.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Corporation's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Corporation expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Mr. Brian Howlett

President and CEO

Dundee Sustainable Technologies

(514) 866-6001 # 239

Cell: (647) 227-3035



