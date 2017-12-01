Parallel North IP is a European Intellectual Property consulting and monetization firm providing customized services for clients to leverage the value of their IP. We determine the monetary value of IP assets, which is critical to any IP-related risk assessment, sale, license or other transaction. Parallel North IP's broad range of legal, financial, and technical expertise enables you to maximize profits and minimize risks. Our services have helped clients to efficiently: create new revenue streams, raise new capital, save costs, assess financial risk, secure evidence of use, and strengthen their patent position against their peers.

Company: Parallel North IP Headquarters Address: Tornkammaregatan 10 Tygelsjö 21872 Sweden Main Telephone: +46 707 38 16 67 Website: www.parallelnorthip.com Type of Organization: Private Industry: Consulting Key Executives: CEO: Anders Arvidsson Partner: Lucia Alvarado Partner: Keith Woomer Inquiry Contact: Anders Arvidsson Phone: +46 707 38 16 67 Email: anders.arvidsson@parallelnorthip.com Inquiry Contact: Keith Woomer Phone: +1 610-927-1222 Email: keith.woomer@parallelnorthip.com Inquiry Contact: Lucia Alvarado Phone: +45 25 62 39 68 Email: lucia.alvarado@parallelnorthip.com

