The global carnauba wax market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171201005186/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global carnauba wax market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global carnauba wax market segmentation by application and product type

Technavio's report on the global carnauba wax market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by application, including cosmetics, confectionery products, automotive, and pharmaceuticals. The cosmetics segment is the largest application segment for carnauba wax. The increase in cosmetic product exports is resulting in the large-scale consumption of carnauba wax.

Based on product type, the global carnauba wax market has been segmented into type 3, type 1 carnauba wax, and type 4 carnauba wax. The global carnauba wax market is majorly driven by the type 3 segment. It accounted for more than 39.25% of the global market in 2016. The major reason for its large share is the growing demand for type 3 carnauba wax for various applications.

"Type 3 carnauba wax is dark yellow or brown in color. It exhibits superior hardness and is non-tacky and lustrous. It is largely used in cosmetics such as in the formulation and preparation of creams, lipsticks, haircare products, and mascara. It is used for polishing purposes in the automotive, textile, and leather industries. Its cost-effectiveness and a wide range of applications have led to its increased consumption," says Mohd Shakeel Iqbal, a lead analyst at Technavio for bio-chemicals and bio-materials research.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Global carnauba wax market: competitive vendor landscape

The global carnauba wax market is dominated by few major players. They account for a major portion of the market. The key vendors in the market are Brasil Ceras, Carnaúba do Brasil, FONCEPI, Frank B. Ross, and Pontes Indústria de Cera. The other prominent players in the market include Akrochem, Arjun Beeswax, Cerasmel Relumay, Biobras Group, J. Allcock Sons, Koster Keunen, MEGH Indústria e Comércio, Micro Powders, Natural Wax, NOREVO, Poth Hille, PVP Sociedade Anônima, ROGUIMO, Strahl Pitsch, and The Darent Wax Company. These established vendors hold major market shares. The remaining market is fragmented among many domestic and international vendors.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Growing demand from cosmetics industry

Increase in demand for confectionery products

Market challenges:

High manufacturing costs

Health hazards

Market trends:

Rise in demand from automotive segment

Growing demand from pharmaceutical segment

Get a sample copy of the global carnauba wax market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing bio-chemicals and bio-materials research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171201005186/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com