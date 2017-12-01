Asia-Pacific $1.49 Billion Hemophilia A and B Therapeutics Market to 2023

DUBLIN, December 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Hemophilia A and B Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2023 - Growth Driven by Increasing Treatment-Receiving Pool, Launch of Long-Acting Replacement Therapies and Non-factor Therapy" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering

Patients with hemophilia A or B often require lifelong treatment to prevent and control bleeding episodes, and they therefore represent a strong market opportunity. The current marketed products landscape comprises replacement factor therapies, including recombinant therapies and new long-acting recombinant products.

The pipeline shows strong promise, and highlights a gradual shift from short-acting recombinant factor VIII or factor IX to long-acting recombinant factor VIII, and from factor replacement therapies to non-factor therapies. Nevertheless, significant unmet need remains for products that can avoid the development of inhibitors. Although the late-stage pipeline for hemophilia treatment seems promising, the main market restraint is likely to be low penetration of new long-acting recombinant therapies - particularly in India and China - owing to their high expected prices.

Scope

The Asia-Pacific hemophilia A market will be valued at $1,499.2m in 2023, growing from $838.9m in 2016, at a compound annual growth rate of 8.6%.

How will the market value of hemophilia B compare?

How will non-factor therapies contribute to growth?

What will be the impact of the new long-acting recombinant factor VIII and recombinant factor IX products?

The pipeline contains a range of molecule types and molecular targets, including both those that are well established in hemophilia A and B, and novel targeted therapies.

Which molecular targets appear most frequently in the pipeline?

Will the pipeline address unmet needs such as less frequently administered therapies and risk of inhibitor development for hemophilia A and B patients?

What are the most promising first-in-class targets?

Will the current first-in-class targets have broader therapeutic potential across the Asia-Pacific markets?

Various drivers and barriers will influence the market over the forecast period.

What are the barriers that will limit the uptake of premium-priced recombinant factor VIII and recombinant factor IX therapies in the assessed countries?

Which factors are most likely to drive the market in these countries?

Co-development deals are the most common form of strategic alliance in hemophilia A and B, with deal values ranging from under $10m to over $280m.

How do deal frequency and value compare between target families and molecule types?

What were the terms and conditions of key co-development deals?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents



2 Introduction

2.1 Disease Introduction

2.2 Epidemiology

2.3 Symptoms

2.4 Etiology and Pathophysiology

2.4.1 Hemophilia A

2.4.2 Hemophilia B

2.5 Diagnosis

2.6 Diagnosis of Inhibitors

2.7 Disease stages

2.8 Prognosis

2.9 Treatment Options

2.9.1 Management of Bleeding with Factor Replacement Therapy

2.9.2 Antifibrinolytic Medication

2.9.3 Treatment of Inhibitors

2.9.4 Gene Therapy

2.9.5 Hemophilia A

2.9.6 Hemophilia B



3 Marketed Products

3.1 Overview

3.2 Marketed Products - Hemophilia A

3.2.1 Advate (octacog alfa) - Shire

3.2.2 Adynovate (rurioctocog alfa pegol) - Shire

3.2.3 Xyntha/ReFacto AF (moroctocog alfa) - Pfizer

3.2.4 Kogenate FS (octacog alfa) - Bayer

3.2.5 Kovaltry (octacog alfa) - Bayer

3.2.6 Eloctate (efmoroctocog alfa) - Bioverativ

3.2.7 Nuwiq (simoctocog alfa) - Octapharma

3.2.8 NovoEight (turoctocog alfa) - Novo Nordisk

3.2.9 GreenGene F (beroctocog alfa) - Green Cross

3.2.10 Obizur (susoctocog alfa) - Shire

3.2.11 Afstyla (lonoctocog alfa) - CSL Behring

3.3 Marketed Products - Hemophilia B

3.3.1 Alprolix (eftrenonacog alfa) - Bioverativ

3.3.2 BeneFix (nonacog alfa) - Pfizer

3.3.3 Rixubis (nonacog gamma) - Shire

3.3.4 Idelvion (albutrepenonacog alfa) - CSL Behring

3.4 Marketed Products - Hemophilia A and B

3.4.1 Feiba NF (anti-inhibitor coagulant complex) - Baxter

3.4.2 Byclot (freeze-dried-activated human blood coagulation factor VII concentrate containing factor X) - Kaketsuken

3.5 Comparative Efficacy and Safety of Marketed Products



4 Pipeline Analysis

4.1 Overview

4.2 Pipeline by Stage of Development, Molecule Type, Route of Administration and Program Type

4.3 Pipeline by Molecular Target

4.4 Promising Pipeline Candidates - Hemophilia A

4.4.1 Emicizumab (ACE-910/RG6013) - Roche and Chugai Pharma

4.4.2 N8-GP (turoctocog alfa pegol) - Novo Nordisk

4.4.3 BAY94-9027 (damoctocog alfa pegol) - Bayer

4.5 Promising Pipeline Candidates -Hemophilia B

4.5.1 N9-GP/NN-7999 (nonacog beta pegol) - Novo Nordisk

4.5.2 Ixinity (trenonacog alfa) - Aptevo Therapeutics

4.6 Promising Pipeline Candidates - Hemophilia A and B

4.6.1 CSL-689 (recombinant activated VII-FP) - CSL Behring

4.7 Comparative Efficacy and Safety of Pipeline Products

4.8 Product Competitiveness Framework



5 Clinical Trial Analysis

5.1 Failure Rate

5.1.1 Overall Failure Rate

5.1.2 Failure Rate by Phase and Molecule Type

5.1.3 Failure Rate by Phase and Molecular Target

5.2 Clinical Trial Size

5.2.1 Patient Enrollment per Product by Molecule Type and Stage of Development

5.2.2 Patient Enrollment per Product by Molecular Target and Stage of Development

5.2.3 Patient Enrollment per Trial by Molecule Type, Molecular Target and Stage of Development

5.2.4 Patient Enrollment per Trial by Molecular Target and Stage of Development

5.3 Clinical Trial Duration

5.3.1 Clinical Trial Duration by Molecule Type

5.3.2 Clinical Trial Duration by Molecular Target

5.4 Competitive Clinical Trials Metrics Analysis



6 Multi-scenario Forecast

6.1 Geographical Markets

6.2 Asia-Pacific Market

6.3 India

6.3.1 Treatment Usage Patterns

6.3.2 Annual Cost of Therapy

6.3.3 Market Size

6.4 China

6.4.1 Treatment Usage Patterns

6.4.2 Annual Cost of Therapy

6.4.3 Market Size

6.5 Australia

6.5.1 Treatment Usage Patterns

6.5.2 Annual Cost of Therapy

6.5.3 Market Size

6.6 South Korea

6.6.1 Treatment Usage Patterns

6.6.2 Annual Cost of Therapy

6.6.3 Market Size

6.7 Japan

6.7.1 Treatment Usage Patterns

6.7.2 Annual Cost of Therapy

6.7.3 Market Size



7 Drivers and Barriers

7.1 Drivers

7.1.1 Increasing Awareness

7.1.2 Promising Late-Stage Pipeline Products with Potential to Change Treatment Paradigm

7.1.3 Continued Uptake of Recently Approved Therapies

7.1.4 Increasing Usage of Prophylactic Therapies

7.2 Barriers

7.2.1 Low Diagnosis and Low Treatment Rate

7.2.2 Low Access to Factor Replacement Therapies

7.2.3 Limitation of Premium Pricing



8 Deals and Strategic Consolidations

8.1 Licensing Deals

8.1.1 Deals by Region and Value

8.1.2 Number of Disclosed and Undisclosed Deals by Year, Aggregate Deal Value

8.1.3 Deal Value by Stage of Development, Molecule Type, and Molecular Target

8.1.4 Key Licensing Deals

8.2 Co-development Deals

8.2.1 Deals by Region and Value

8.2.2 Number of Disclosed and Undisclosed Deals by Year, Aggregate Deal Value

8.2.3 Deal Value by Stage of Development, Molecule Type, and Molecular Target

8.2.4 Key Co-development Deals



9 Appendix



