Cameo Resources: Cameo Resources Corp. Appoints New Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cameo Resources Corp. (TSX-V:CRU) (OTC:SIDNF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Lucas Birdsall to the Company's board of directors. Mr. Birdsall is an alumnus of the Beedie School of Business at Simon Fraser University, achieving concentrations in the Finance and Operations Management streams. He is presently engaged as a Corporate Communications and Investor Relations Consultant in Vancouver, British Columbia, is a director of Express Capital Corp., and is a senior officer and director of Viena Capital Corp. He was previously an account executive for a leading IT consulting firm, managing enterprise accounts in both the healthcare and transportation verticals, and also recently directed corporate business development at NetCents Technology Inc.

Akash Patel, the Company's President, said, "Adding Lucas to the board will facilitate the Company's renewed focus on enhancing shareholder value through acquiring, exploring and developing prospective but undervalued mineral projects."

The Company has granted 300,000 stock options to certain directors, offices and consultants, with each option exercisable at $1.00 for five years from the date of grant and vesting immediately. The option grant is subject to the provisions of the Company's stock option plan, the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws.

The Company has also accepted the resignation of Mr. Lorne Warner, who has left the Company to focus on other opportunities. The board thanks Lorne for his past efforts and contributions to the Company and wishes him the best of luck with his future endeavours.

