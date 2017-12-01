Global Essential Oils Procurement Market 2017: Increasing Adoption of the Use of Essential Oils in the Perfume, Food, and Pharmaceutical Industries

DUBLIN, December 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Essential Oils - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Global Essential Oils Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.
One of the key growth contributors for global essential oils supply market is the increasing adoption of the use of essential oils in the perfume, food, and pharmaceutical industries due to their therapeutic, antimicrobial, antioxidant, and biological properties. Moreover, the prominent biological properties exhibited by essential oils are anticancer, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antibacterial.
The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Essential Oils Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.
Category driver:
- Increasing adoption of the use of essential oils
Category constraints
- Differentiating high-quality oils from sub-standard/adulterated oils
Procurement best practices
- Suppliers that work directly with independent farmers and distillers
Key questions answered in this report
- What are the market dynamics?
- What are the key market trends?
- What are the category growth drivers?
- What are the constraints to category growth?
- Who are the suppliers in this market?
- What are the demand-supply shifts?
- What are the major category requirements?
- What are the procurement best practices in this market?
Key Topics Covered:
Part 1: Category at a Glance
- TAKEAWAY 01: Market Overview
- TAKEAWAY 02: Demand and Supply Snapshot
- TAKEAWAY 03: Key Market Dynamics
- TAKEAWAY 04: Supply Market Highlights
- TAKEAWAY 05: Pricing Insights
- TAKEAWAY 06: Procurement Insights
Part 2: Scope of the Report
- Category Definition
- Research Methodology
Part 3: Market Insights
- Category Spend Analysis
- Category Maturity by Regions
- Demand-Supply Shifts
- Regional Demand-Supply Snapshot
- Global Molasses Production Hubs
- Market Developments
- Regional Impact of Trends
- Key Category Growth Drivers and Corresponding Regional Impacts
- Major Category Growth Constraints and Corresponding Regional Impacts
- Key Current Technological Innovations
- Major Regulatory Frameworks
- Strategic Sustainability Practices
- Porter's Five Forces
- PESTLE Analysis
Part 4: Supply Market Insights
- Supplier Operational Capability Matrix
- Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Operational Capability Matrix
- Supplier Functional Capability Matrix
- Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Functional Capability Matrix
- Key Clients/Partners
- Supplier Cost Breakup
- Supplier Positioning Matrix
Part 5: Pricing Insights
- Pricing Models Snapshot
- Pricing Models - Pros and Cons
- Indicative Pricing
Part 6: Procurement Insights
- Major Category Requirements
- Major Procurement Pain Points
- Category Sourcing Evolution Matrix
- Procurement Best Practices
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Supplier Selection Criteria
- Category Negotiation Strategies
- SLA Terms
- Supplier Evaluation Criteria
- Category Risk Analysis
Part 7: Top Five Suppliers
- doTERRA
- Young Living
- Biolandes
- Sydney Essential Oil
- Lebermuth
