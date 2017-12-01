Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2017) - Alba Minerals (TSXV: AA) (FSE: 338) (OTC Pink: AXVEF) has started an electrical geophysical survey program at its Quiron II, a lithium brine exploration prospect. The 2,421-hectare Quiron II property, located in the Salar de Pocitos, Salta Province, Argentina is located approximately 12 kilometres from Liberty One Lithium's flagship asset "Pocitos West Salar", where brine sample drilling is ongoing and lithium concentration findings from depth are expected in the near term.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video news alert" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Alba" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_6xpbuum3/Alba-Minerals-TSXV-AA-Electrical-geophysical-survey-program-started-at-Quiron-II

The company has engaged Conhydro, a hydrogeological consultancy company led by Dr. Garcia, to carry out the geophysical prospecting within the Property. The survey program, with 18 vertical electrical sounding stations, delineating a North-South and East-West axis, and delimitating the confines of a structural high that potentially dives the basin in the northwestern part of the Pocitos Salar into two depocentres.

In a 2016 report, Dr. Garcia described two aquifer systems and their respective area of intersection as relevant for the property and per extension to the hydraulic dynamic of the entire basin in terms of fresh water contribution. Dr. Garcia further detected very low resistivity at 65-70 meters downwards in the Northeast flank of the Pocitos Salar including the area of Quiron II, which can be attributed to sand layers saturated with brines.

Conhydro will perform the survey in order to explore the hydrogeological ambient of the property's subsurface, that is, define the potency, thickness and resistivity values of layers, aquifers and related intersections. The method of Vertical Electrical Soundings has been widely used by other companies for the groundwater prospecting in the Pocitos Salar in order to discern fresh water from potentially lithium bearing brine interfaces.

Liberty One Lithium at its Pocitos West Project and Pure Energy Minerals using Conhydro at its Terra Cotta Project have successfully identified conductive to highly conductive zones. To date, the surface brine sampling and drill results obtained by this and other companies returned relatively low lithium-related geochemical alterations and concentrations.

Referring to these results, management stated that it is necessary to point out the considerable distance to Alba's Quiron II Property, the distinct hydrogeological setting that objectively conditions them and finally the fact that most parts of the extensive basin remain remarkably underexplored.

Sandy MacDougall, Chairman and Director, stated: "The geological and hydrological complexity and potential of Quiron II for lithium occurrence in brines is outstanding. There are two major aggregates of unanswered questions, which are important to clarify at this point. First, we have to understand the dynamic of the aquifer intersection zone that extends from the Salar under the alluvial cone throughout the northwestern part of the property. Second, the structural high covered by the alluvial cone that could divide the basin and potentially host an independent subsystem underneath. If everything goes well, the results and data interpretation are expected to be announced in Q1 2018. This preliminary exploration program is going to lay the basis to find potential emplacements for the upcoming drill phase. Ultimately, we expect from these results to contribute to the understanding of the entire basin."

The shares are trading at $0.14 and with 31.6 million shares outstanding, the company is capitalized at $4.4 million.

For more information please visit the company's website www.albamineralsltd.com, or contact Jason Powell, Investor Relations, at 604-779-6497 or email jasonalbaminerals@gmail.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com