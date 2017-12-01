LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/17 --



NOTICE TO THE HOLDERS OF:

EUR 225,000,000 FIXED RATE TO CMS-LINKED GUARANTEED NON-VOTING, NON-CUMULATIVE PERPETUAL PREFERRED SECURITIES ("LP I Securities")

ISSUER: LEHMAN BROTHERS UK CAPITAL FUNDING LP ("LP I")

ISIN: XS0215349357

LIQUIDATION OF LB GP NO.1 LTD ("the Company") AND IMPLICATIONS FOR HOLDERS OF LP I SECURITIES

THIS NOTICE CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT IS OF INTEREST TO THE REGISTERED AND BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE SUBJECT SECURITIES. IF APPLICABLE, ALL DEPOSITORIES, CUSTODIANS AND OTHER INTERMEDIARIES RECEIVING THIS NOTICE ARE REQUESTED TO EXPEDITE THE RE-TRANSMITTAL TO BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE SECURITIES IN A TIMELY MANNER.

Solicitors acting for the Joint Administrators of LB Holdings Intermediate 2 Ltd ("LBHI2") and Lehman Brothers Holdings Plc ("LBH") have recently provided to the Company's Joint Liquidators bundles of core documents relating to the subordinated creditor claims against LBHI2 and LBH ("the Subordination Documentation").

The Joint Liquidators have been invited to express their views on the relative ranking of the subordinated claims against LBHI2 and LBH, which may affect the extent to which funds may flow to the holders of the LP I Securities. Please see sections 4.12 to 4.16 of the Joint Liquidators' Notice dated 13 November 2017 for further details in relation to the subordinated claims. The Joint Liquidators' legal team is currently reviewing the Subordination Documentation. The Joint Liquidators have collated copies of certain key documents ("the Key Documents") contained within the Subordination Documentation bundle and these are available for view here:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1829Y_1-2017-12-1.pdf

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1829Y_2-2017-12-1.pdf

The Joint Liquidators have not made any determination as to whether any of the information contained within the Key Documents constitutes material non-public information. To prevent selective disclosure of the information contained within the Key Documents, the website links above are accessible by any person (whether or not a verified holder of the LP I securities) and this notice is being published through the relevant stock exchanges as well as via the clearing systems and other public platforms.

Dated: 1 December 2017

This notice is given by

Bruce Alexander Mackay

RSM Restructuring Advisory LLP

as Joint Liquidator of LB GP No.1 Ltd

