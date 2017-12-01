The global medical electrodes marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report categorizes the global medical electrodes market by application, including diagnostic electrodes and therapeutic electrodes. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: increasing awareness about CVDs

Awareness about CVDs and their prevention is increasing among people. This is due to the increasing number of awareness programs conducted by public and private organizations and vendors. Many public and private organizations in the Americas, Europe, and APAC are taking initiatives to spread awareness about CVDs. Such initiatives by government and non-governmental organizations are increasing awareness about the early diagnosis of CVDs, which is expected to drive the growth of the global medical electrodes market during the forecast period.

Market trend: increasing demand for disposable electrodes

Cross-contamination and infections are the primary concerns of reusable medical electrodes. Reusable electrodes increase the risk of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). Hence, the market is witnessing a paradigm shift toward disposable electrodes due to their benefits such as reduction in time required for sterilization and the probability of cross-contamination.

According to Ramakrishna Edupulapati, a lead research analyst at Technavio for patient monitoring devices, "The use of disposable electrodes reduces the risk of adverse allergic reactions caused by chemical elements of the gels used and reduces skin preparation time during emergencies. They are cost effective and flexible as disposable electrodes can be used for around a week or more before disposal. The increasing adoption of disposable medical electrodes is expected to drive the growth of the global medical electrodes market

Market challenge: pricing pressures

The global medical electrodes market is witnessing intense competition due to the presence of several global and regional vendors. Vendors are reducing the cost of their products to increase their market shares and survive the competition. In addition, the price variations of insulating materials such as polymers, metals, and petrol byproducts affect the cost of raw materials. Global economic fluctuations also have a negative impact on the pricing of raw materials.

Key vendors in the market

3M

Ambu

CONMED

Medtronic

Philips Healthcare

The global medical electrodes market is fragmented due to the presence of several global and regional vendors. Vendors are exploring various technological innovations to develop medical electrodes to improve comfort and electrode-tissue interface for better recording and stimulation. They are also partnering with e-commerce websites to supply and market their diagnostic electrodes.

