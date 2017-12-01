Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market Worth 730.7 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, December 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market by Type (Electro-Mechanical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic), Seat Class (Business, Economy, Premium Economy, First), Component (Hardware, Software), End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Aircraft Type - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 507.1 million in 2017 to USD 730.7 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.58% during the forecast period. The increase in aircraft orders, passenger traffic, and upgrades of aircraft are some of the key factors driving the aircraft seat actuation system market.

Based on type, electro-mechanical is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the aircraft seat actuation system market during the forecast period.

The electro-mechanical segment of the aircraft seat actuation system market is estimated to be the fastest-growing type segment during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to an increase in the demand for business class seats for various aircraft types.

Based on seat class, the business class segment of the aircraft seat actuation system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022.

Based on seat class, the business class segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increase in aircraft orders and demand for enhanced passenger experience, especially in long-haul aircraft, are among the key factors driving this segment of the aircraft seat actuation system market.

Based on aircraft type, the wide body aircraft segment of the aircraft seat actuation system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022.

Based on aircraft type, the wide body aircraft segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increase in orders for wide body aircraft due to the increased demand for long-haul travel is one of the key factors driving this segment of the aircraft seat actuation system market.

Based on end user, the aftermarket segment of the aircraft seat actuation system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022.

Based on end user, the aftermarket segment of the aircraft seat actuation system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increase in upgrades of existing aircraft by airlines globally.

The Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing aircraft seat actuation system market during the forecast period.

The Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The growth is largely due to an increase in fleet size of the countries in the region. The airlines operating in this region are focused on enhancing passenger experience and the aftermarket sales are expected to be high.

Major players operating in the aircraft seat actuation system market include Zodiac Aerospace (France), Crane Aerospace (US), and Astronics Corporation (US). These key players offer various aircraft seat actuation system types, including electro-mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic. The companies are focused on developing advanced systems for premium seating segments. These companies have well-equipped manufacturing facilities and strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, and other regions.

