David's Fish and Chips - Gold Winner 2017 in Fish and Chips and Creme de la Creme Categories

A Brixham fish and chip shop is in the running to be named the country's top business for catering for people with special dietary needs.

David's Fish and Chips shop, in Bolton Street, which has a special gluten free menu, won the fish and chip shop category of the FreeFrom Eating Out Awards last year and this year has won two Gold awards.

The awards, which are now in their fourth year and run by FoodsMatter, recognise excellence in allergen aware, 'free from' catering in the food service sector, from beach hut cafés to five-star restaurants, from independent businesses to nationwide chains.

This year there is a new award category, the creme de la creme, which is only open to entrants who have won their categories in previous years.

Scott Drew, who will be celebrating 30 years with theBrixhambusiness next March and has been the owner for seven years, said last year was the first time David's had entered any awards.

He said: "We started offering a gluten free menu after seeing an article saying it could open up extra custom. It was slow to take off but in the last few years it has really boomed. Gluten free meals make up about five per cent of our sales. We use a wheat free flour and although you notice a difference in taste with gluten free bread you don't really notice a difference with batter.

"We were really pleased to have won Gold again under the Fish and Chips category, and even more pleased to have won Gold in the Creme de la Creme section which was the best of the best, especially when you see some of the names you are up against, it certainly made the trip to London worthwhile!"

"We would very much also like to thank our customers, we announced our win on Facebook and have been overwhelmed at the response, at the last count 132 comments with customerscongratulating us, and thanking us for making our Fish and Chips available to them, many of which due to them having Coeliac Disease or a Gluten intolerance would normally have to go without and also418 likes, we really our truly overwhelmed by such support, which to a small business means the world to us."

'FreeFrom' food - food free of gluten, wheat, dairy, soya, nuts and other allergens - has become seriously big business. In December 2014, new regulations came into force requiring all food industry outlets not only to have information about any of the major allergens in their food, but to be able to convey that information to their customers.

Judges comments - July/August 2017

"David's Fish and Chip shop are very friendly and welcoming. There was no hesitation to serve customers with dietary requirements. They asked relevant questions regarding my allergy/intolerance and let me explain my concerns. I was very confident they were listening and understanding my requirements."

"There is a huge choice for customers on a g/f diet. The menu is interesting and makes you feel included in the same way as any other customer. Both members of staff serving were very knowledgeable about their dishes. There are a huge number of sauces and condiments available, all individually packaged with ingredients listed. There was even a prepackaged gluten-free vinegar, accredited by Coeliac UK, available to purchase and take home."

"The scampi and chips with mushy peas that I ordered was served in its own box with a written label (d/f and g/f) and g/f sticker to seal it. The g/f meal was prepared in a separate area and fryer to the other food."

"The fish and chips are superb. The freefrom options were easily as good as the non freefrom options. The fish was fresh and the batter crispy. All very good value. I would like to return to try some of the rest of the menu."

"My 6 year old described his meal as simply 'awesome'. David's shows you what it is like to be served food by people who want to do freefrom food well."

About David's Fish and Chips

David's Fish and Chips is a chip shop based in Brixham, Devon. The shop has been in Brixham for around 100 years, with Davids Mum being the very first customer to visit the shop, thirty years later David bought the shop, and when he retired seven years ago he sold it on to Scott who had worked with him from day one.

the Judges names have been withheld as this was a mystery shop.