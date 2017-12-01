NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR SUCH OTHER COUNTRIES OR OTHERWISE IN SUCH CIRCUMSTANCES IN WHICH THE PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.



Secondary public offering of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) units ended on 30 November 2017 15:00 (CET). In total, 12,784,768 units were subscribed (the New Units) that corresponds to gross amount of 16,960,273.23 EUR.



Northern Horizon Capital AS (the Management Company) as the management company of the Fund has decided to allocate each investor all units they subscribed for.



As a result of the offering of the New Units, the total number of Fund units will be increased by 12,784,768 units and after the New Units have been registered with the Estonian Register of Securities, the new total number of Fund units is 77,440,638.



Tarmo Karotam, the Fund's manager: "We are pleased with the results of the offering and are aiming to strategically deploy the newly raised capital in the Baltic capitals shortly. This fourth capital-raising round shall allow the fund to grow its net assets and market capitalization above 100 million EUR. Investors who were not able to complete their subscriptions in November will have an opportunity to invest into Baltic Horizon in the future on Stockholm and Tallinn stock exchanges. The fund continues with its quarterly distribution policy for its investors."



KEY DATES



· On or about 1 December 2017 New Units will be registered at the Estonian Register of Securities;



· On or about 7 December 2017 the allocated units will be transferred to the securities accounts of the investors or persons acting on their behalf against payment for the number of units subscribed for by each investor;



· On or about 7 December 2017 is the first trading day on Nasdaq Tallinn;



· On or about 12 December 2017 is first trading day on Nasdaq Stockholm.



Additional information:



Tarmo Karotam Baltic Horizon Fund manager E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com www.baltichorizon.com



The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.



This announcement contains information that the Management Company is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the above distributors, at 15:17 EET on 1 December 2017.



