Global Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market 2017-2021 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.86%

The "Global Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global automotive brake wear sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 6.86% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive brake wear sensors market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the passenger cars and commercial vehicles (light commercial vehicle, medium-heavy commercial vehicles, buses, and coaches). The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Automotive brake wear sensors to estimate the mileage until the brake pads wear out. Automotive brake wear sensors are safety devices that help to alert the driver when the performance of the brake pad is declining. The most common failures of the brake pad are caused due to corrosion or physical damage to the connectors. The driver is unaware of the poor performance of the brake pad until the brake wear sensor sends alerts. This possesses a challenge for the driver to pick the correct time to replace the brake pads.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is To avoid damages to the components of braking system. The automotive industry has seen a rise in consumer demand for safety features. As the vehicle is exposed to different weather conditions and external environment, it is essential that the auto manufacturers enhance the safety features to prevent accidents. An increase in the number of electronic components has also resulted in an increase in the number of sensors used in an automobile. The sensors help to alert the driver of a change in the normal functioning of a certain component.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Pressure to reduce cost for OEMs. The development of the automobile industry, in terms of technology and design, is dynamically changing based on the customer preferences. The competition between auto manufacturers is a major reason to optimize the operational cost and maximize the profits. As there is an increase in the number of electronic components in an automobile, the overall manufacturing cost of the vehicle increases.



Key vendors

Bosch

Continental

Delphi

DENSO CORPORATION

Other prominent vendors

Herth+Buss Fahrzeugteile

Standard Motor Products

Sadeca

