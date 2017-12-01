Educational Technology Leader Blackboard Selects Impartner to Accelerate Indirect Sales

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Dec. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Whenleadingeducational technologyproviderBlackboard sought to enhance the experience it provides to its network of channel partners spanning 55 countries, five key reasons led them to choose the world's largest and fastest-growing pure-play Partner Relationship Management (PRM) leader Impartner's multi-award winning PRM software. Blackboard Director for InternationalChannel Marketing Jennifer Falnia outlined the key points in a new case study released today, which is available at this link.

The motivation for Blackboard to implement an advanced PRM solution was clear."As a technology company, we wanted to ensure the experience we deliver our partners continues to match the sophistication of technology we provide to our end users," said Falnia. "We wanted to continue to elevate the ease of doing business with us by providing a platform for partners to access all their tools and information in one place - on any device, at any place, at any time. Plus, we wanted to make it easier to recruit new partners and for partners to co-market with us and register new deals."

In launching the search, Falnia said Impartner's name came up time and again as a recommended solution, and ultimately, Blackboard chose it for the following reasons:

Embedded integration into Salesforce

Speed of implementation

Strength of content management solution

Strong, off-the-shelf Marketing Development Fund (MDF) module

User licenses based on size of partner network, as opposed to per user

Already, in less than a year since deployment, Blackboard has seen tremendous traction with its new portal."We've had thousands of log ins and downloads," Falnia said. "We look to our new portal as not only an enablement tool for our committed partners, but to attract new partners. We now have the infrastructure we need to accelerate sales with our partners. Impartner is a great solution for us."

Impartner delivers the industry's most advanced SaaS-based Partner Relationship Management solution, helping companies worldwide manage their partner relationships and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. Impartner PRM is the industry's most award-winning PRM technology and one of the industry's only turnkey solutions that can deploy a world-class Partner Portal in as few as 14 days, using the company's highly engineered Velocity' onboarding process, which is guided by an individually customized Customer Success Portal. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit www.impartner.com, or in the United States call +1 801 501 7000, for EMEA general call +33 1 40 90 31 20, for London call +44 0 20 3283 4465, and for LATAM call +1 954 364 7883.

