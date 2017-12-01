OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/17 -- The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) is excited to welcome the flight attendants of Flair Airlines to its growing ranks of airline employees. "On behalf of all of us at CUPE, I'd like to extend our warmest congratulations to all 101 flight attendants at Flair who will now enjoy the strong representation and broad range of resources offered by Canada's largest trade union," said CUPE National President Mark Hancock.

With Flair flight attendants coming on-board, CUPE solidifies its stance as Canada's flight attendant union, representing nearly 12,000 flight attendants across ten different airlines from coast to coast to coast.

Over the coming weeks and months, CUPE will work together side by side with Flair flight attendants to begin discussions about local bylaws and determining priorities for their first ever collective agreement.

Air Georgian flight attendants joined CUPE in January 2017, and with the addition of Flair, it's clear that CUPE is the best choice to give flight attendants in Canada the industry expertise and strong legal representation they need and deserve.

CUPE is Canada's largest trade union representing over 650,000 workers nationwide.

