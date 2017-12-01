

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - American companies suffer one of the world's highest federal tax rates at 35% of net profit.



This is why many companies have moved profitable operations overseas, to lower-tax domains like Ireland, where the corporate rate is just 15%. It is the main reason many multinationals tend to keep a lot of cash overseas. They are reluctant to repatriate it, given that it would be subject to such a high rate at home.



U.S. companies have stashed an estimated $2 trillion in cash overseas, which they can't bring back home without paying a significant amount to the U.S. Treasury. But many U.S. companies currently pay far less than the top 35% rate.



A list of high tax-paying companies follows, for which some of the data has been taken from the Forbes magazine. As a group, companies in the banking and finance sector seem to have made more profits, and consequently paid higher taxes than other sectors.



The banking industry that was nearly ruined by the 2008 global financial crisis has bounced back long since. Many companies have huge profits from trading and investment banking operations, and even from renewed demand for mortgages. Thus the Big Four banks all make it to this list. Apart from them, there are the telecommunications giants too.



