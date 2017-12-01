Regulatory News:

SpineGuard (FR0011464452 ALSGD) (Paris:ALSGD), an innovative company that designs, develops, and markets disposable medical devices intended to make spine surgery safer, announced today that it has modified the issuance timetable of its existing 2.4 million convertible bond facility with Nice Green (OCAPI), a private company that specializes in financing solutions tailored to the requirements of listed companies.

The modification of the time table is the only change introduced. All the other terms and conditions remained unchanged and are described in the news release issued on October 2, 2017. It is reminded that Nice Green has the obligation to subscribe the bonds (OCA) subject to certain specific provisions of the agreement.

MODIFICATION OF THE TIMETABLE FOR THE ISSUANCE OF THE OCA

Summary of the previous timetable The facility provides secured and scheduled monthly draws of €100,000 each during a period of 24 months starting Oct.4, 2017 and ending on September 5, 2019 through draws of 5 OCA's each of 20.000€ at 100% of their nominal value. It is reminded that OCA #1 to #10 have already been issued and converted.

New Timetable for the issuance of the OCA:

The OCA are numbered from 11 to 120 and shall be issued and subscribed by Nice Green in several monthly tranches of 200.000 euros each according to the following timetable:

DATE OCA AMOUNT Wednesday 4 October 2017 1 to 5 100,000 Friday 3 November 2017 6 to 10 100,000 Monday 4 December 2017 11 to 20 200,000 Thursday 4 January 2018 21 to 30 200,000 Friday 2 February 2018 31 to 40 200,000 Monday 5 March 2018 41 to 50 200,000 Wednesday 4 April 2018 51 to 60 200,000 Friday 4 May 2018 61 to 70 200,000 Thursday 7 June 2018 71 to 80 200,000 Friday 6 July 2018 81 to 90 200,000 Monday 6 August 2018 91 to 100 200,000 Wednesday 5 September 2018 101 to 110 200,000 Thursday 4 October 2018 111 to 120 200,000

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA, by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard's mission is to make spine surgery safer by bringing real-time digital technology into the operating room. Its primary objective is to establish its proprietary DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) technology as the global standard of surgical care, starting with safer screw placement in spine surgery and then in other surgeries. PediGuard, the first device designed using DSG, was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer. It is the world's first and only handheld device capable of alerting surgeons to potential pedicular or vertebral breaches. Over 55,000 surgical procedures have been performed worldwide with DSG enabled devices. Numerous studies published in peer-reviewed medical and scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits that PediGuard delivers to patients, surgical staff and hospitals. SpineGuard is expanding the scope of its DSG platform through strategic partnerships with innovative medical device companies and the development of smart instruments and implants. SpineGuard has offices in San Francisco and Paris. For further information, visit www.spineguard.com.

