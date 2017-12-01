Regulatory News:
SpineGuard (FR0011464452 ALSGD) (Paris:ALSGD), an innovative company that designs, develops, and markets disposable medical devices intended to make spine surgery safer, announced today that it has modified the issuance timetable of its existing 2.4 million convertible bond facility with Nice Green (OCAPI), a private company that specializes in financing solutions tailored to the requirements of listed companies.
The modification of the time table is the only change introduced. All the other terms and conditions remained unchanged and are described in the news release issued on October 2, 2017. It is reminded that Nice Green has the obligation to subscribe the bonds (OCA) subject to certain specific provisions of the agreement.
MODIFICATION OF THE TIMETABLE FOR THE ISSUANCE OF THE OCA
Summary of the previous timetable The facility provides secured and scheduled monthly draws of €100,000 each during a period of 24 months starting Oct.4, 2017 and ending on September 5, 2019 through draws of 5 OCA's each of 20.000€ at 100% of their nominal value. It is reminded that OCA #1 to #10 have already been issued and converted.
New Timetable for the issuance of the OCA:
The OCA are numbered from 11 to 120 and shall be issued and subscribed by Nice Green in several monthly tranches of 200.000 euros each according to the following timetable:
|DATE
|OCA
|AMOUNT
|Wednesday 4 October 2017
|1 to 5
|100,000
|Friday 3 November 2017
|6 to 10
|100,000
|Monday 4 December 2017
|11 to 20
|200,000
|Thursday 4 January 2018
|21 to 30
|200,000
|Friday 2 February 2018
|31 to 40
|200,000
|Monday 5 March 2018
|41 to 50
|200,000
|Wednesday 4 April 2018
|51 to 60
|200,000
|Friday 4 May 2018
|61 to 70
|200,000
|Thursday 7 June 2018
|71 to 80
|200,000
|Friday 6 July 2018
|81 to 90
|200,000
|Monday 6 August 2018
|91 to 100
|200,000
|Wednesday 5 September 2018
|101 to 110
|200,000
|Thursday 4 October 2018
|111 to 120
|200,000
About SpineGuard
Founded in 2009 in France and the USA, by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard's mission is to make spine surgery safer by bringing real-time digital technology into the operating room. Its primary objective is to establish its proprietary DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) technology as the global standard of surgical care, starting with safer screw placement in spine surgery and then in other surgeries. PediGuard, the first device designed using DSG, was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer. It is the world's first and only handheld device capable of alerting surgeons to potential pedicular or vertebral breaches. Over 55,000 surgical procedures have been performed worldwide with DSG enabled devices. Numerous studies published in peer-reviewed medical and scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits that PediGuard delivers to patients, surgical staff and hospitals. SpineGuard is expanding the scope of its DSG platform through strategic partnerships with innovative medical device companies and the development of smart instruments and implants. SpineGuard has offices in San Francisco and Paris. For further information, visit www.spineguard.com.
Disclaimer
The SpineGuard securities may not be offered or sold in the United States as they have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any United States state securities laws, and SpineGuard does not intend to make a public offer of its securities in the United States. This is an announcement and not a prospectus, and the information contained herein does and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or exemption from registration.
