Global Polyurethane Sealants Market 2017-2021 - Focus on Product Lightweighting Strengthens the Market

The "Global Polyurethane Sealants Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global polyurethane sealants market to grow at a CAGR of 5.42% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Polyurethane Sealants Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Rising popularity of eco-friendly and bio-based PU sealants. VOCs are emitted from sealants. VOC-related air pollution causes throat, skin, nose, and eye irritations and respiratory problems. Exposure to VOCs can lead to liver and kidney cancers and damage the brain. Therefore, there is increasing interest on eco-friendly PU sealants that have low VOC content. Research is ongoing to develop soy-based PU foam product augmented with carbon nanotubes. Multi-walled carbon nanotube (MWNT) is used to build the soy-based PU foam.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Acceptance in various industries because of availability in various colors and quantity. The building and construction, automobile, and marine industries are more concerned about aesthetics and performance. The standard of living has increased rapidly over the years. This has led to an increasing demand for customized sealants that come in different colors to match the color of the substrate so as to enhance the aesthetics. Major companies like 3M, Arkema, Henkel, The Dow Chemical Company, and Asian Paints provide PU sealants in a variety of colors to meet these needs. Moreover, the availability of foam and non-foam PU sealants makes their use easy and friendly.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Supply of raw materials. Raw materials that are used in the manufacture of PUs include isocyanates, chain extenders, polyols, catalysts, and solvents and additives. PU sealants also contain anti-oxidants, cross-linking agents, pigments, organometallic catalysts, and fillers. The PU sealant market is a niche market that needs complicated raw materials, which are scarcely available and have only a few suppliers. There is a huge challenge in finding these suppliers and shortlisting them based on the quality. Losing a supplier can incur huge losses to the sealant manufacturers. PU is an essential material for sealants, and a very small part of global PU production is used in the sealants market.
Market trends
- Rising popularity of eco-friendly and bio-based PU sealants
- Focus on product lightweighting strengthens the sealant market
- Wide acceptance of PU sealants in emerging applications
Key vendors
- 3M
- Arkema
- Henkel
- BASF
- Sika
- The Dow Chemical Company
Other prominent vendors
- Asian Paints
- EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING
- H.B. Fuller
- ITW Polymers Sealants North America
- Pidilite Industries
