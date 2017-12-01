Global Polyurethane Sealants Market 2017-2021 - Focus on Product Lightweighting Strengthens the Market

DUBLIN, December 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Polyurethane Sealants Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global polyurethane sealants market to grow at a CAGR of 5.42% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Polyurethane Sealants Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Rising popularity of eco-friendly and bio-based PU sealants. VOCs are emitted from sealants. VOC-related air pollution causes throat, skin, nose, and eye irritations and respiratory problems. Exposure to VOCs can lead to liver and kidney cancers and damage the brain. Therefore, there is increasing interest on eco-friendly PU sealants that have low VOC content. Research is ongoing to develop soy-based PU foam product augmented with carbon nanotubes. Multi-walled carbon nanotube (MWNT) is used to build the soy-based PU foam.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Acceptance in various industries because of availability in various colors and quantity. The building and construction, automobile, and marine industries are more concerned about aesthetics and performance. The standard of living has increased rapidly over the years. This has led to an increasing demand for customized sealants that come in different colors to match the color of the substrate so as to enhance the aesthetics. Major companies like 3M, Arkema, Henkel, The Dow Chemical Company, and Asian Paints provide PU sealants in a variety of colors to meet these needs. Moreover, the availability of foam and non-foam PU sealants makes their use easy and friendly.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Supply of raw materials. Raw materials that are used in the manufacture of PUs include isocyanates, chain extenders, polyols, catalysts, and solvents and additives. PU sealants also contain anti-oxidants, cross-linking agents, pigments, organometallic catalysts, and fillers. The PU sealant market is a niche market that needs complicated raw materials, which are scarcely available and have only a few suppliers. There is a huge challenge in finding these suppliers and shortlisting them based on the quality. Losing a supplier can incur huge losses to the sealant manufacturers. PU is an essential material for sealants, and a very small part of global PU production is used in the sealants market.

Market trends



Rising popularity of eco-friendly and bio-based PU sealants

Focus on product lightweighting strengthens the sealant market

Wide acceptance of PU sealants in emerging applications

Key vendors

3M

Arkema

Henkel

BASF

Sika

The Dow Chemical Company

Other prominent vendors

Asian Paints

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING

H.B. Fuller

ITW Polymers Sealants North America

Pidilite Industries

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Type



Part 07: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 08: Geographical Segmentation



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8m5srv/global





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716