The global POC molecular diagnostics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171201005248/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global POC molecular diagnostics market from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

Global POC molecular diagnostics market segmentation by application and end-user

Technavio's report on the POC molecular diagnostics market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by application, including infectious diseases, oncology, and hematology and endocrinology. The infectious diseases segment dominated the market with 45% of the market share in 2016.

Based on end-user, the global POC molecular diagnostics market has been segmented into hospitals and clinic, diagnostics laboratories, and research institutes. As of 2016, 51% of the market share came from hospitals and clinics.

"Hospitals and clinics contributed the major market share in the end-users segment. The increase in adoption of technologically advanced products and methods for treating infectious diseases, oncology, and cardiac anomalies at POC within the hospitals and clinics influences market growth.," says Srinivas Sashidhar, a lead analyst at Technavio for in-vitro diagnostics research.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

POC molecular diagnostics market: competitive vendor landscape

The global POC molecular diagnostics market is characterized by the existence of top manufacturers such as Abbott, bioMérieux, Danaher, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche. These companies are focusing on R&D to modify their existing products and to develop new products for the diagnosis of diseases. New market entrants such as Miroculus and Mesa Biotech are developing novel products in POC molecular diagnostics to reduce the burden of diseases.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Increasing acquisitions

Increasing product launches

Market challenges:

Low adoption among healthcare providers

Inaccuracy of the test results

Market trends:

Growing focus on next-generation products

Paradigm shift toward miRNAs

Get a sample copy of the global POC molecular diagnostics market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing in-vitro diagnosticsresearch library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171201005248/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com