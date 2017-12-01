Coddington Design in Sherman Oaks Featured in Voyage LA Article

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2017 / Coddington Design, an interior design firm in Sherman Oaks, CA, is proud to announce that they have been featured in an article in the Voyage LA online magazine. The article covers an interview with Melanie Coddington, owner and founder of Coddington Design. The interview delves on how Melanie got started in life, her business, and her decision to move from Humboldt to Los Angeles. Those who want more details about the interview can read the full article here.

Melanie Coddington says, "It was a real honor to be interviewed for Voyage LA. It gave me an opportunity to speak about my vision, and the road I had to travel to get there. I hope that this will inspire others to follow their dreams as well and to make the best out of their own life."

The article looks at the journey that Melanie had taken in order to get where she is today. It also discusses the particular challenges that she encountered along the way, and how she was able to overcome them by learning new skills and obtaining wisdom from the school of life above all else. The article then goes on to describe the work that Coddington Design does, as well as their prices. People are encouraged to view their full list of services to get a better idea of the kind of interior design that is possible.

Melanie explains her work saying, "In any given interior design project, something is going to be late, broken, missing or won't fit through the damn door. It took me an embarrassingly long time to realize that. Also, I'm pretty sure this stuff is still not taught in design school."

The article also offers people the opportunity to visit their Facebook page. Prospective clients can book in for a free no obligation consultation with Melanie herself. This will give them a chance to discuss their views on interior design, and for Coddington Design to make suggestions in terms of how those can be achieved. A quotation may then also be provided so that clients can determine whether or not to go ahead with the work.

