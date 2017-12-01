3D Printing Software Market, 2028: The 3D Printing Software Market will be Worth $966 Million

DUBLIN, December 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "3D Printing Software 2018-2028: Technology and Market Analysis" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The 3D Printing Software Market will be Worth $966 Million in 2028

3D printing software encompasses all software required to realise a 3D model from CAD to print. This report provides a detailed overview of the functions of different 3D printing software technologies including this includes scanning for reverse engineering, CAD, CAE, CAM and workflow management, as well as evaluating the strengths and weaknesses of the most common file formats for 3D printing and their potential alternatives. Areas in which users' needs remain unmet by current technologies are highlighted.



New developments and trends within the 3D printing software market are discussed including printer-specific software solutions developed by printer hardware manufacturers, as well as recent applications of leading-edge software tools for generative design, mass customisation and multimaterial printing.

Prior to this explosion of interest, the 3D printing software market was characterised by multiple free and open source build processors, with one or two organisations catering to the industrial user with commercial offerings. In 2017, the landscape has changed considerably: there have been several new entrants following acquisition of smaller start-ups with both established CAD/PLM developers and 3D printer manufacturers keen to carve out a share of this rapidly growing market. The push to develop software that enables Design for Additive Manufacture for users looking to fully leverage the design freedoms offered by 3D printing is one of the key drivers of this growth. Given these market trends, the analyst forecasts that the global market for 3D printing metals will grow at a CAGR of 22% and will be worth $966 million by the year 2028.



This report forecasts the overall 3D printing software market to 2028, with in depth SWOT analyses of the major CAE, CAM and workflow management products available on the market today. The current state of the 3D printing software market is analysed, and long-range forecasts from 2018-2028 for revenue per annum segmented by commercialised CAE, CAM and workflow management product groups are evaluated.



Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Overview of 3D printing software segments

1.2. Use patterns and market segmentation

1.3. Hobbyist 3D printing software usage

1.4. Professional 3D printing software usage

1.5. Industrial 3D printing software value chain

1.6. New developments in 3D printing software

1.7. The impact of open source

1.8. Unmet needs in 3D printing software

1.9. 3D printing software market share analysis 2016

1.10. Purchasing behaviours across market segments

1.11. Five Forces analysis for 3D printing CAM incumbents

1.12. Drivers and restraints of market growth

1.13. Combined forecast of product revenues

1.14. 3D printing software remains an untapped market



2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. Glossary: frequently used acronyms

2.2. Scope of report

2.3. Overview of 3D printing software segments

2.4. Relationship between 3D printing hardware and software

2.5. Use patterns and market segmentation

Use patterns and market segmentation

2.7. Hobbyist 3D printing software usage

2.8. Professional 3D printing software usage

2.9. Industrial 3D printing software value chain



3. 3D PRINTING SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY

3.1. 3D printing software: technology overview

3.2. 3D scanning software

3.3. Computer Aided Design (CAD)

3.4. .STL files

3.5. Other file formats: .3MF

3.6. Other file formats: voxels

3.7. Octree data structures

3.8. Computer Aided Engineering (CAE): Topology

3.9. Computer Aided Engineering (CAE): process simulation

3.10. Computer Aided Manufacture (CAM): Build preparation

3.11. Convergence: integrated CAD/CAM suites

3.12. Workflow management solutions

3.13. Printer-specific software solutions

3.14. Unmet needs in 3D printing software



4. NEW DEVELOPMENTS AND TRENDS

4.1. New developments in 3D printing software

4.2. Generative design for product lightweighting

4.3. Software solutions developed by printer OEMs

4.4. 3D scanners and medical imaging techniques

4.5. CAD and CAM converge to enable direct to print

4.6. Role of workflow management

4.7. The impact of open source

4.8. The rise of multimaterial printing

4.9. New solutions for bioprinting



5. APPLICATION CASE STUDIES

5.1. US Navy uses blockchain to ensure digital thread continuity

5.2. Altair redesigns antenna bracket for RUAG satellite

5.3. Autodesk optimises topology for Airbus partition wall

5.4. Airbus reduces weight of brackets

5.5. Bone foam implants improve performance

5.6. Under Armour generatively design Architech shoes

5.7. Michelin reinvent the wheel

5.8. Materialise and HP use voxels for multicolour printing

5.9. Trinckle take the grunt work out of mass customisation

5.10. Shapeways offers bespoke Jewelry

5.11. Philips release personalised 3D Shaver

5.12. Dad designs son's 3D printed prosthetic arm

5.13. Walter Reed Medical Center design custom prosthetics



6. KEY SOFTWARE PRODUCTS AND LEADING DEVELOPERS

6.1. 3D printing software developers

6.2. Hardware manufacturers developing software

6.3. Key CAD software developers

6.4. Key CAE software developers

6.5. Key CAM software developers

6.6. 3D printing workflow management companies

6.7. Products catering to end users of 3D printers

6.8. Magics (Materialise NV)

6.9. Netfabb (Autodesk)

6.10. NX (Siemens)

6.11. GrabCAD (Stratasys)

6.12. 3DXpert (3DSystems)

6.13. Voxelizer (ZMorph)

6.14. Simplify3D

6.15. 3DPrinterOS

6.16. Element (nTopology)

6.17. Cura (Ultimaker)



7. MARKET ANALYSIS

7.1. CAD and PLM market share by revenue 2016

7.2. 3D printing software market share analysis

7.3. Purchasing behaviours across market segments

7.4. Five Forces analysis for 3D printing CAM incumbents

7.5. Drivers and restraints of market growth



8. MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Market size and opportunity methodology

8.2. Revenue forecast for premium CAM software

8.3. Revenue forecast for midrange CAM software

8.4. Revenue forecast for CAE software

8.5. Revenue forecast for workflow management software

8.6. Combined forecast of product revenues



9. CONCLUSIONS

9.1. 3D printing software remains an untapped market



10. COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. 3D Systems

10.2. 3DPrinterOs

10.3. 3YourMind

10.4. Aleph Objects

10.5. Arevo

10.6. Authentise

10.7. Autodesk

10.8. Concept Laser

10.9. Dassault Systmes

10.10. Formlabs

10.11. Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies

10.12. LimitState

10.13. LPW Technology

10.14. Markforged

10.15. Materialise

10.16. nTopology

10.17. Optomec

10.18. Printrbot

10.19. QuesTek

10.20. Rize inc

10.21. Siemens

10.22. Simufact

10.23. Stratasys

10.24. Trinckle

10.25. Ultimaker

10.26. Voxel8

10.27. Xaar plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3h67pp/3d_printing





