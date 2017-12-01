ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

December 1, 2017

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Roberto Last Name(s) Setubal 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Non-executive Director Initial notification/amendments Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU7 4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A American Depositary Share (ADS) Identification Code US7802592060 Nature of the transaction Purchase Currency USD Price 64.36417 Volume 7,700 Total 495,604.11 Aggregated information



Volume



Price



Total



7,700



64.36417



495,604.11 Date of transaction November 30, 2017 Place of transaction New York

Mark Edwards

Deputy Company Secretary

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State