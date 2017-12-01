

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A member of the House Democratic leadership has called on both Senator Al Franken, D-Minn., and Congressman John Conyers, D-Mich., to resign over allegations of sexual misconduct.



Congressman Joe Crowley, D-N.Y., the chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, made the call in an interview with Politico.



'In my opinion I think it's time for John to resign. And I think under the circumstances, given the new revelations about the senator as well, I think it's time for both of them to go,' Crowley said.



While House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has called on Conyers to resign, Crowley is the highest ranking Democrat to call for Franken's resignation.



The call for Franken's resignation comes after two more women accused the Minnesota Senator of groping them, bringing the total to six.



