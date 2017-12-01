Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market 2017-2021 - Increasing Use of PVA in the Consumer Electronics Industry

DUBLIN, December 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) market to grow at a CAGR of 3.14% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing use of PVA in the consumer electronics industry. PVA is commercially used in form films, sealants, and coatings in the production of various consumer electronics products. It offers potential solutions to a wide range of applications such as mobile phones, LED, displays and projectors, wearable electronic devices, gaskets and lighters, and rollers.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased investment on the development of infrastructure. The global construction industry is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period, with a major contribution from emerging countries. In 2016, the global construction industry reached approximately $8.82 trillion from $7.91 trillion in 2012. The revenue is expected to reach approximately $14.98 trillion by 2025. Emerging countries accounted for 51.9% share of the construction industry in 2016 and are estimated to occupy approximately 62.5% by 2025. The governments of these regions are investing significantly in residential homes owing to the migration of a large number of people toward metropolitan cities in lieu of jobs, better lifestyle, and other amenities.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is economic downturns. Macroeconomic hurdles will indirectly hamper the demand for PVA in many industries, which was evident during the period of the global economic recession; this was further backed by the uncertain nature of Brexit and new president in the US. This led to a significant decline in the investment on the manufacturing industries owing to the new economic policies and uncertain return on investment (ROI). European countries are still recovering from the Eurozone crisis, which has resulted in the reduced expenditure on the manufacturing sector due to financial constraints. Moreover, the post-Brexit vote has been followed by changes in the trade agreements made by countries of the EU and UK with other nations.



Key vendors

Chang Chun

DuPont

SEKISUI CHEMICAL

Sigma-Aldrich

The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry

Other prominent vendors

Anhui Wanwei

Aldon

BASF

Carst & Walker

JAPAN VAM & POVAL

VAM & POVAL KURARAY

Polychem

Polysciences

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing

SNP

