PERC power: As PERC settles into its position as a mainstream technology, leading module manufacturers are searching for ways to push ever more watts out of their module, and eliminate lingering degradation issues. So far this has included ramping up production capacities for half-cell modules and developing innovative new connection strategies. pv magazine looks into the latest technologies leading to gains in power output and quality at module level.

Thanks to its potential to boost module power output, half-cell technology - whereby silicon solar cells are cut in half prior to layout within a module - is now an industrially relevant concept being adopted by several leading module manufacturers. Among these is Korea's Hanwha Q CELLS, which is about to launch a range of modules incorporating the half-cell layout in high powered mono crystalline silicon modules. The modules were first shown at Solar Power International in Las Vegas back in September. Beginning in January, Hanwha Q CELLS will devote a significant portion of its production capacity to manufacturing the new half-cell modules.

This new range, named Q.PEAK DUO, consists of 120 and 144 half-cell modules, incorporating Hanwha Q CELLS' existing Q.ANTUM technology - based on the passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) concept; and further innovations including a six busbar set up, and connecting the cells with round wire rather than ribbon, as well as the half-cell layout. "In parallel to continuing our development of the Q.ANTUM cell itself, we thought about what we can add on the module level," explains Hanwha Q CELLS Director of Corporate Communications Jochen Endle. "We did the six busbar technology, and the half-cell layout. That brings us into competition with much more expensive technologies for high-end power class PV."

Push for power Chief among the reasons for the growth in half-cell technology is the potential to provide a power boost at module level. In an example provided by Fraunhofer ISE, sample modules incorporating the full cell and half-cell layout were compared when using the same total cell power. The cells utilized have a power rating of 330 W, this translated to module power of 316.7 W for the full cell module, and 325.2 W for the half cell module, an increase of 2.7%. The modules are otherwise identical, although the half-cell module is 1.8% larger, as the design naturally means more cell gaps. Therefore, the efficiency boost is not as strong as the power boost, increasing from 18.84% to 19.12%.

Fraunhofer ISE data showing cell to module power losses and gains.

As shown in the graph, the largest difference in cell to module losses/gains comes at the cell interconnection stage, where a 6.05 W loss in the full cell module is reduced to 1.56 W in the half-cell. Cutting cells in half also halves the electrical current, meaning that resistive losses decrease. On the other hand, in half cut cell modules, losses due to the area lost between the cells is increased. In half cells, there are just under twice as many cell gaps as in full cells. These losses are partially recovered by multiple reflection ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...