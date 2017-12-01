MOSCOW, Dec, 1,2017 /PRNewswire/ --Hisense, an official sponsor of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia', today saw its innovative and versatile 100" Laser TVbring the Final Draw for 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia' to life at Moscow's iconic Kremlin. As a proud sponsor, Hisense willengage in various global marketing and advertising activities for the competition and help bringall the action straight from the pitch to fans across the world.

Hisense had a strong presence at Final Draw which saw the groups and first fixtures for the participating 32 teams announced. The event was attended by national team managers, FIFA delegates and footballing legends.

As part of a commercial display inside the Kremlin, Hisense's latest product was on show - the world's leading 4K Laser TV, which delivers incredible contrast, color and detail with its innovative X-Fusion technology that utilizes a precise light source for sharper images and more natural colors. The product lit up the room as it showed the results of the draw.

Zhu Dan, VP of Hisense International, added: "Hisense is a leader in developing cutting edge technology for its customers. The Laser TV provides a heightened experience for viewers with 100" anti-reflective screen that is easy on the eye, has 110 watts of superior audio and includes everyone's favorite apps via the smart TV function. When viewing the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia' fans will be able to watch the matches in the best picture quality available."

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/614250/Hisense_Laser_TV_shines_at_the_Kremlin.jpg