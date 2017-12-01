Oman Facility Management Market Outlook 2017-2021 Featuring Como Facility Management Services, EFS, Oman International, Qurum Business Group & Renaissance CSG

DUBLIN, December 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Oman Facility Management Market Outlook to 2021 - Growth in Hospitality and Commercial Sector to Push Demand for Facility Management Service" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering

This report will help the readers to identify the ongoing trends in the industry and anticipated growth in future depending upon changing industry dynamics in coming years. The report is useful for facilities management companies, potential entrants and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future.

The market dynamics have changed with increasing number of domestic and international players entering the market. Major FM companies include Renaissance CSG, OIG, Como Facilities Management Services, QBG and EFS. The competitors compete both on the basis of price and quality and are trying to balance both the parameters.

Renaissance CSG competes in the market with value innovation and supplementary services it provides. OIG uses environment friendly and safe products which differentiates it from other players. Como has a huge service portfolio which gives it a competitive edge over other companies. QBG is a customer centric company that provides personalized services to its customers whereas EFS has an employee centric approach.

As the facilities management market in Oman is fragmented, it will provide immense opportunity to global and local players to tap this market with the aid of technology advancements and rising awareness among Omanis towards FM services. Enormous growth in construction, tourism and healthcare industries in the country will increase the demand for FM services. Additionally, 9th Year Development plan, 2016-2020 will trigger the demand of FM services owing to the increase in infrastructure projects which will have a positive impact on the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Oman Facility Management Market Introduction



4. Value Chain Analysis for Oman Facility Management Market



5. Oman Facility Management Market Size by Revenue, 2011-2016



6. Oman Facility Management Market Segmentation



7. Trends and Developments in Oman Facility Management Market



8. SWOT Analysis for Oman Facility Management Market



9. Vendor Selection Process for Oman Facility Management Market



10. Competitive Landscape of the Oman Facility Management Market



11. Future Analysis of the Oman Facilities Market



12. Analyst Recommendation for Oman Facility Management Market



13. Macroeconomic Factors Impacting Oman Facility Management Market



Companies Mentioned



Como Facility Management Services

EFS

Oman International Group

Qurum Business Group

Renaissance CSG

