TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - December 01, 2017) - Tokyo Smoke is pleased to announce a partnership with 4Front Advisors, a leading management consulting firm in the cannabis industry, and Manitoba-based retailer BOBHQ, to apply for one of Manitoba's four master licenses to distribute cannabis through retail locations.

Since 2011, 4Front Advisors has helped dozens of partners secure valuable licenses and establish world-class cannabis operations in some of the most competitive jurisdictions in the United States. Per a non-binding term agreement, the management consulting firm will now exclusively advise Tokyo Smoke on its bid in Manitoba. This agreement will provide Tokyo Smoke exclusive licensing rights to 4Front Advisors' library of intellectual property, including Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), operating manuals, and a staff training program that has received Patient Focused Certification from Americans for Safe Access.



Strengthening Tokyo Smoke's Manitoba bid are strategic partnerships with Saskatchewan-based Leo's Group and Green Acre Capital, alongside Manitoba-based BOBHQ. Leo's Group has extensive experience owning and operating several popular food and beverage establishments in Western Canada, leading the local industry in training and educating staff within a regulated environment. BOBHQ, proudly based in Brandon, Manitoba, brings 20 years of experience as Canada's leading wholesaler and distributor of cannabis accessories. The company was founded by Robert Ritchot and Kimberly Thomas-Ritchot, a member of the Manitoba Metis Federation, an active member of the Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant Association, and a member of the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business.



"Partnering with Tokyo Smoke to apply for a retail license in our home province of Manitoba is a dream come true," says Thomas-Ritchot. "Having worked in the community for decades, we're thrilled at the opportunity to continue to serve our neighbors near and far. We're confident that with the amazing partnership group assembled, we are in the best possible position to carry out the legislation put forward by the Federal and Provincial governments, while providing an unsurpassed retail experience for Manitobans."



With these strategic local partnerships, Tokyo Smoke continues to plant roots in the Prairies and Western Canada, with plans to open several high-end retail and coffee shops in Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan by the end of 2018.

About Tokyo Smoke:

Tokyo Smoke is an award-winning lifestyle brand that brings sophistication and design to the cannabis space. With immersive experiences and design-led retail spaces selling coffee, clothing and designer products, Tokyo Smoke is developing an international reputation as the go-to destination for luxurious, creative offerings within the industry. With the completion of its Series B funding, resulting in approximately $10 million in total raised capital, the acquisition of fellow designer cannabis brand Van der Pop, partnering with Aphria Inc. and WeedMD, Tokyo Smoke continues to be the leading Canadian brand in the cannabis space. Tokyo Smoke will expand into Alberta, Hamilton, ON and the U.S. market in 2017.

About 4Front Advisors:

4Front Advisors LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of 4Front Holdings, LLC (dba 4Front Ventures), a leading investment and management firm in the U.S. cannabis sector. 4Front has developed a national platform that consists of a multi-state retail footprint, a far-reaching network of partner relationships, and unparalleled regulatory expertise. Led by a group of professionals with experience in finance, real estate, manufacturing, and multi-state retail and hospitality operations, 4Front offers a comprehensive collection of management and capital-formation skills and hands-on operating experience. For more information about 4Front Ventures, visit www.4frontventures.com or its Facebook page. Since 2011, 4Front Advisors has used its regulatory expertise and battle-tested patient services platform to help dozens of partners secure valuable operating licenses and establish world-class medical cannabis operations. 4Front Advisors' materials help medical cannabis operations stay in compliance with applicable laws while also providing staff with the training and systems necessary to effectively meet the unique needs of medical cannabis patients and cannabis consumers. For more information about 4Front Advisors, visit www.4frontadvisors.com.



About BOBHQ:

BOBHQ is a leading North American distributor of smoke shop and counterculture products with many decades of experience. With retail locations in Manitoba and distribution facilities in Canada and across the U.S. the company is able to efficiently distribute over 10,000 different products to thousands of customers throughout North America and abroad.



About Green Acre Capital:

Green Acre Capital is a private investment fund focused on the Canadian medical and recreational cannabis industry with consideration for international opportunities. The Fund plans to invest in multiple sectors of the cannabis value chain, and to create an ecosystem amongst portfolio investments that will help fuel growth and innovation.

