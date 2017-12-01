Reykjavík, 2017-12-01 18:56 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orkuveita Reykjavíkur (OR; Reykjavík Energy) has finalized its buying of all shares in Foss fasteignafélag as well as Foss' debt, following OR owners' confirmation of the Board of Directors' decision, filed with the exchange November 20th 2017. The shares were bought for ISK 1,399 million. All outstanding bonds in category FOSS 13 1 were bought by OR for ISK 4,127 million and paid for by issuance of new bonds in category OR 090546.



Before this action, issued nominal amount of bonds in OR 090546 amounted to ISK 10,281,724,833 and extends to ISK 14,491,243,199. OR will apply for the addition to be traded at the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange.



Contact: Ingvar Stefánsson CFO + 354 516 6100