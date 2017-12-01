

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota November sales dropped 3 percent to 191,617 vehicles from 197,645 last year.



Sales at the namesake Toyota division declined 2.4 percent to 164,499 vehicles hurt largely by 8.6 percent decrease in Toyota's car division. Lexus division sales declined 6.7 percent to 27,118 units.



Toyota car division sales dropped 8.6 percent to 68,336 units, hurt largely by weak sales for Corolla, Avalon and Prius. Lexus car division sales declined 20.1 percent to 8,580 units.



Toyota truck division sales increased 2.5 percent to 96,163 units, driven primarily by Tacoma, Tundra and 4Runner. Lexus truck division rose 1.2 percent.



'Through November, the auto industry remains on track to have its third consecutive year of new vehicle sales topping 17 million, in-line with our expectations,' said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota division.



'While light trucks continue to shine for Toyota division, scoring another monthly best-ever led by an 11th consecutive best-ever monthly total for RAV4, we were even more thrilled to see our amazing dealers help Camry sedan rise to have its best-ever November.'



